Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Tesla Model 3

Performance Dual Motor

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Tesla Model 3

Performance Dual Motor

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 4879974
  2. 4879974
  3. 4879974
  4. 4879974
  5. 4879974
  6. 4879974
  7. 4879974
  8. 4879974
  9. 4879974
  10. 4879974
  11. 4879974
  12. 4879974
  13. 4879974
  14. 4879974
  15. 4879974
  16. 4879974
  17. 4879974
  18. 4879974
  19. 4879974
  20. 4879974
Contact Seller

$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,300KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4879974
  • Stock #: 5673
  • VIN: 5yj3e1eb7jf108116
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

A local accident free Tesla Model 3 Performance Dual Motor. Well equipped with Full Self-Driving Capability, Heated 12-way power synthetic leather front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Tinted full glass roof, Navigation, Premium audio system, Streaming radio, Caraoke, Spotify, Tune in, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot collision warning, Lane departure avoidance, Emergency lane departure avoidance, Automated emergency braking, Front collision warning, Adaptive cruise control, Autosteer, Autopilot, Navigate on autopilot, Summon, Keyless entry and go, Carpet and all weather floor mats, All weather front and rear cargo mats, Back up camera, Parking sensors, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Red brake calipers, 20 Alloy wheels. Front and rear electric performance motors mated to a 1-speed single gear transmission producing 450hp / 471lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2014 BMW X6 M AWD
 102,300 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Genesis...
 88,300 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 106,300 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Send A Message