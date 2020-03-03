Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

Fwd Xle

2018 Toyota C-HR

Fwd Xle

Location

Company of Cars Auto Sales

1502 Boundary Road, Vancouver, BC V5K 4V4

888-573-9136

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,105KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4712130
  • Stock #: CJM5837A
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX1JR060434
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT

This 2018 Toyota C-HR come to us in incredible condition as an accident free, local BC car. This particular model is well optioned with heated seats, backup cam, dual automatic climate controls, blind-spot sensors, power doors, power locks, power mirrors, and much more! Come see it for yourself and take it for a test drive today! Company of Cars offers complimentary concierge service throughout BCs Okanagan & Interior. Available on site financing and insurance for your convenience, all trades will be considered. $495 Documentation fee includes our Quality Assurance Guarantee and can be reviewed on our website, it includes: CarFax history report, comprehensive safety inspection, lien free guarantee, 30 day limited powertrain warranty, 15 day exchange policy, optional extended vehicle warranty coverage. Sales associates are VSA licensed and available to assist you in French, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Portuguese, and Korean. Please visit our website for more great vehicles www.companyofcars.com This vehicle is located at our Kelowna location: #23 2670 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, V1X 4J7.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
