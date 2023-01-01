Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

83,643 KM

Details Description

$22,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9532600
  2. 9532600
  3. 9532600
  4. 9532600
  5. 9532600
  6. 9532600
  7. 9532600
  8. 9532600
  9. 9532600
  10. 9532600
  11. 9532600
  12. 9532600
  13. 9532600
  14. 9532600
  15. 9532600
  16. 9532600
  17. 9532600
  18. 9532600
  19. 9532600
  20. 9532600
  21. 9532600
  22. 9532600
  23. 9532600
  24. 9532600
  25. 9532600
  26. 9532600
  27. 9532600
  28. 9532600
  29. 9532600
  30. 9532600
  31. 9532600
Contact Seller

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

83,643KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9532600
  • Stock #: V-69140
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC079807

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,643 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / COROLLA LE TRIM / FWD / 1.8L / 2 KEYS / Adaptive Cruise Control / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / GREAT FOR A FAMILY IN THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Dual Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 146,838 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Pr...
 104,144 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS w...
 46,088 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory