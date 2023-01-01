$22,590+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats
Location
Canada Drives - Vancouver
555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
$22,590
- Listing ID: 9532600
- Stock #: V-69140
- VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC079807
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 83,643 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY RECONDITIONED / COROLLA LE TRIM / FWD / 1.8L / 2 KEYS / Adaptive Cruise Control / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / GREAT FOR A FAMILY IN THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Dual Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers
