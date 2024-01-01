$20,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius
c Technology
2018 Toyota Prius
c Technology
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
50,523KM
Used
VIN JTDKDTB37J1607112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA07112
- Mileage 50,523 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS+MANUAL
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Toyota Prius