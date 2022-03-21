Menu
2018 Toyota Prius

78,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Prime eCVT

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8930014
  • Stock #: 26UTNA64444
  • VIN: JTDKBRFU0J3064444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA64444
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

