Owner Protection Plan: Our Owner Protection Plan provides you with reassurance when you purchase a pre-owned automobile from the Jim Pattison Auto Group. The features include the following: 30-Day Powertrain Guarantee Drive away with the perfect vehicle for you and the peace of mind knowing that we stand behind each and every select pre-owned vehicle we sell. CARFAX Vehicle History Report We offer full transparency with every one of our select pre-owned vehicles. A CARFAX vehicle history report provides you with everything you need to know about your pre-owned vehicle of choice. Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection Every Select pre-owned vehicle we offer has been rigorously inspected by a highly trained service technician to ensure safety, quality and provide peace of mind. 14-Day Owner Exchange Program Should any mechanical issue arise with the vehicle you have purchased that we are unable to resolve to your satisfaction, you may exchange it with the dealership you purchased it from for a suitable replacement within fourteen days of purchase. We will provide you a full credit towards your selected quality pre-owned replacement vehicle of equal or greater value. Subject to terms and conditions, see dealership for details. Lien-Free Guarantee We guarantee all our pre-owned vehicles are 100% lien free, one of many benefits of buying from a professional and licensed dealer.

2018 Toyota RAV4

38,468 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

38,468KM
Used
VIN JTMDJREV5JD188984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23029A
  • Mileage 38,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

2018 Toyota RAV4