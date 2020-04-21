Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD Platinum Package

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD Platinum Package

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 4884504
  2. 4884504
  3. 4884504
  4. 4884504
  5. 4884504
  6. 4884504
  7. 4884504
  8. 4884504
  9. 4884504
  10. 4884504
  11. 4884504
  12. 4884504
  13. 4884504
  14. 4884504
  15. 4884504
  16. 4884504
  17. 4884504
  18. 4884504
  19. 4884504
Contact Seller

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,300KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4884504
  • Stock #: 5676
  • VIN: 2t3dfrev7jw701284
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

A local accident free Toyota Rav4 Limited AWD. Well equipped with Platinum Package, Heated front SofTex seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, JBL Premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, All weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up and front cameras, Birds eye view camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Roof racks, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 18 Alloy wheels. 2.5L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 176hp / 172lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2012 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 202,800 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 P...
 6,300 KM
$69,980 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX Elite...
 114,900 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Send A Message