2018 Toyota RAV4

A local accident free Toyota Rav4 Limited AWD. Well equipped with Platinum Package, Heated front SofTex seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, JBL Premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, All weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up and front cameras, Birds eye view camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Roof racks, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 18 Alloy wheels. 2.5L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 176hp / 172lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
