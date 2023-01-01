Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

106,546 KM

Details Description

$35,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE w/ Leather Heated Seats, Keyless Entry

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE w/ Leather Heated Seats, Keyless Entry

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9536455
  2. 9536455
  3. 9536455
  4. 9536455
  5. 9536455
  6. 9536455
  7. 9536455
  8. 9536455
  9. 9536455
  10. 9536455
  11. 9536455
  12. 9536455
  13. 9536455
  14. 9536455
  15. 9536455
  16. 9536455
  17. 9536455
  18. 9536455
  19. 9536455
  20. 9536455
  21. 9536455
  22. 9536455
  23. 9536455
  24. 9536455
  25. 9536455
  26. 9536455
  27. 9536455
  28. 9536455
  29. 9536455
  30. 9536455
  31. 9536455
  32. 9536455
  33. 9536455
  34. 9536455
Contact Seller

$35,780

+ taxes & licensing

106,546KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9536455
  • Stock #: V-72606
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV4JW839870

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, AWD, Gray, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. Blue 2018 Toyota RAV4 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 4D Sport Utility SE AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2015 Ford Mustang GT...
 37,425 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model X 7...
 63,431 KM
$87,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 32,150 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory