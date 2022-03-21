Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen GTI

66,230 KM

Details Features

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen GTI

2018 Volkswagen GTI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen GTI

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

  1. 8738993
  2. 8738993
  3. 8738993
  4. 8738993
  5. 8738993
  6. 8738993
  7. 8738993
  8. 8738993
  9. 8738993
  10. 8738993
  11. 8738993
  12. 8738993
  13. 8738993
  14. 8738993
  15. 8738993
  16. 8738993
  17. 8738993
  18. 8738993
  19. 8738993
  20. 8738993
  21. 8738993
  22. 8738993
  23. 8738993
  24. 8738993
  25. 8738993
  26. 8738993
  27. 8738993
  28. 8738993
Contact Seller

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

66,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8738993
  • Stock #: 221474
  • VIN: 3VW547AU2JM271139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,230 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Cloth Upholstery
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition
USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BCS Auto Sales

2018 BMW 330e 330E
 48,411 KM
$54,980 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Prius Pr...
 2,715 KM
$48,980 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Canyon SLE
 74,231 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

Call Dealer

604-261-XXXX

(click to show)

604-261-3343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory