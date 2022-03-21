$34,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen GTI
66,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8738993
- Stock #: 221474
- VIN: 3VW547AU2JM271139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,230 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Cloth Upholstery
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition
USB
