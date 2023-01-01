Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Passat

90,613 KM

Details Features

$22,504

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,504

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline plus 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline plus 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$22,504

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,613KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10445283
  • Stock #: 26UTNA19531
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A33JC019531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Loana Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA19531
  • Mileage 90,613 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2015 Hyundai Veloste...
 168,118 KM
$9,762 + tax & lic
2024 Subaru Impreza ...
 1,824 KM
$36,287 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Pass...
 90,613 KM
$22,504 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory