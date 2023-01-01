$22,504+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,504
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Volkswagen Passat
2018 Volkswagen Passat
Trendline plus 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$22,504
+ taxes & licensing
90,613KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10445283
- Stock #: 26UTNA19531
- VIN: 1VWAA7A33JC019531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Loana Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA19531
- Mileage 90,613 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9