2019 Audi Q7

60,400 KM

Details Description Features

$50,865

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

60,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9456298
  Stock #: 26UIAB06460
  VIN: WA1VAAF73KD006460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

