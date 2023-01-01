$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q8
55 Technik
- Listing ID: 9707437
- Stock #: 8P20881
- VIN: WA1FVAF12KD009385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8P20881
- Mileage 52,063 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with the 2019 Audi Q8 Technik 55 TFSI quattro. This extraordinary SUV combines elegant design, advanced technology, and exhilarating power. Step into the opulent cabin, where you'll find premium leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, and cutting-edge infotainment system. Powered by a robust engine and equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive, the Q8 Technik delivers an exhilarating driving experience with exceptional handling and control. Stay connected with the intuitive touchscreen display, Audi Virtual Cockpit, and advanced driver-assistance features that prioritize your safety. With its striking design and innovative features, the Q8 Technik is the epitome of luxury and sophistication. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the 2019 Audi Q8 Technik 55 TFSI quattro. Visit Carter Honda on 8th and Burrard to see this exceptional SUV in person and elevate your driving experience today.
