2019 Audi Q8

52,063 KM

55 Technik

2019 Audi Q8

55 Technik

Location

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

52,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9707437
  • Stock #: 8P20881
  • VIN: WA1FVAF12KD009385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8P20881
  • Mileage 52,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with the 2019 Audi Q8 Technik 55 TFSI quattro. This extraordinary SUV combines elegant design, advanced technology, and exhilarating power. Step into the opulent cabin, where you'll find premium leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, and cutting-edge infotainment system. Powered by a robust engine and equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive, the Q8 Technik delivers an exhilarating driving experience with exceptional handling and control. Stay connected with the intuitive touchscreen display, Audi Virtual Cockpit, and advanced driver-assistance features that prioritize your safety. With its striking design and innovative features, the Q8 Technik is the epitome of luxury and sophistication. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the 2019 Audi Q8 Technik 55 TFSI quattro. Visit Carter Honda on 8th and Burrard to see this exceptional SUV in person and elevate your driving experience today.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

