2019 Audi SQ5

778-945-3030
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
If you're looking for a luxury crossover SUV with the power of a sport sedan, the 2018 Audi SQ5 is the way to go. It is strong, athletic and loaded with all the latest technology you would expect in a luxury vehicle. This SQ5 is redesigned for 2018 with highlights such as a new body structure, updated styling, a powerful V6 engine, and new technology and driver-assistance features. This SQ5 has a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine good for 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Red Brake Calipers and Head Up Display included! Technik is the highest trim this SQ5 can offer which upgrades the vehicle with Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a touchpad controller with handwriting recognition, a premium 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, an 8.3-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, and a top-down parking camera system. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
