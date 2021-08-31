Menu
2019 Audi SQ5

36,655 KM

Details Description Features

$59,345

+ tax & licensing
$59,345

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2019 Audi SQ5

2019 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$59,345

+ taxes & licensing

36,655KM
Used
  • Stock #: DA260
  • VIN: WA1C4AFY4K2109468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DA260
  • Mileage 36,655 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a luxury crossover SUV with the power of a sport sedan, the 2018 Audi SQ5 is the way to go. It is strong, athletic and loaded with all the latest technology you would expect in a luxury vehicle. This SQ5 is redesigned for 2018 with highlights such as a new body structure, updated styling, a powerful V6 engine, and new technology and driver-assistance features. This SQ5 has a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine good for 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Red Brake Calipers and Head Up Display included! Technik is the highest trim this SQ5 can offer which upgrades the vehicle with Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a touchpad controller with handwriting recognition, a premium 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, an 8.3-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, and a top-down parking camera system. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

