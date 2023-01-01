Menu
2019 BMW X5

89,228 KM

Details Description

$56,990

+ tax & licensing
$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i w/ Apple Carplay, Heads-up Display

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i w/ Apple Carplay, Heads-up Display

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9531718
  • Stock #: V-66199
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C5XKLL07477

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,228 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE / X5 XDRIVE 40I TRIM / AWD / 3.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Drive Mode Select / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Voice Command / Wireless Phone Charging / Heads-Up Display / Premium Sound System / Panoramic Sunroof / Heated Rear Seats / LUXURIOUS FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Roof Rails;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Departure Warning;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Rain Sensing Wipers;Satellite Radio;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Wireless Phone Charging;Heads-up Display;Premium Sound System;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake;Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

