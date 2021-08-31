Menu
2019 BMW Z4

3,500 KM

Details Description Features

$69,980

+ tax & licensing
$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2019 BMW Z4

2019 BMW Z4

sDrive30i Roadster

2019 BMW Z4

sDrive30i Roadster

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

3,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7773087
  • Stock #: 6208
  • VIN: WBAHF3C56KWW21377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6208
  • Mileage 3,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming . . .   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

