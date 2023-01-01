Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Cadillac XT5

52,418 KM

Details Description

$45,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2019 Cadillac XT5

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury w/ Clean Carfax, Advanced Security Package

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury w/ Clean Carfax, Advanced Security Package

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9537271
  2. 9537271
  3. 9537271
  4. 9537271
  5. 9537271
  6. 9537271
  7. 9537271
  8. 9537271
  9. 9537271
  10. 9537271
  11. 9537271
  12. 9537271
  13. 9537271
  14. 9537271
  15. 9537271
  16. 9537271
  17. 9537271
  18. 9537271
  19. 9537271
  20. 9537271
  21. 9537271
  22. 9537271
  23. 9537271
  24. 9537271
  25. 9537271
  26. 9537271
  27. 9537271
  28. 9537271
  29. 9537271
  30. 9537271
  31. 9537271
  32. 9537271
  33. 9537271
  34. 9537271
  35. 9537271
Contact Seller

$45,780

+ taxes & licensing

52,418KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9537271
  • Stock #: V-66292
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS4KZ126408

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Advanced Security Package, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Garage door transmitter, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Inclination Sensor, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Rain sensing wipers. White 2019 Cadillac XT5 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT 4D Sport Utility Luxury AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2016 Nissan Juke SV ...
 58,682 KM
$24,380 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Veloste...
 48,899 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Charger S...
 90,380 KM
$28,380 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory