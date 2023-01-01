Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

93,391 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT w/ Nav, Pano Sunroof, Apple Carplay

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT w/ Nav, Pano Sunroof, Apple Carplay

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9531721
  2. 9531721
  3. 9531721
  4. 9531721
  5. 9531721
  6. 9531721
  7. 9531721
  8. 9531721
  9. 9531721
  10. 9531721
  11. 9531721
  12. 9531721
  13. 9531721
  14. 9531721
  15. 9531721
  16. 9531721
  17. 9531721
  18. 9531721
  19. 9531721
  20. 9531721
  21. 9531721
  22. 9531721
  23. 9531721
  24. 9531721
  25. 9531721
  26. 9531721
  27. 9531721
  28. 9531721
  29. 9531721
  30. 9531721
  31. 9531721
  32. 9531721
  33. 9531721
  34. 9531721
  35. 9531721
  36. 9531721
  37. 9531721
  38. 9531721
  39. 9531721
  40. 9531721
  41. 9531721
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

93,391KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9531721
  • Stock #: V-66450
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV4K6142364

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,391 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / EQUINOX LT TRIM / AWD / 1.5L / 2 FOBS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Remote Start / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Navigation System / Voice Command / Panoramic Sunroof / GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Panoramic Sunroof;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2015 Audi S4 Technik...
 149,379 KM
$26,590 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 165,887 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover LR4 ...
 137,638 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory