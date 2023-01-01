Menu
2019 Ford Escape

46,317 KM

Details Description

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay

2019 Ford Escape

SE w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

46,317KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9537268
  Stock #: V-69477
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD9KUA83241

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,317 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Escape SE - Clean Carfax. Tech interface features advanced voice control. Steering and handling make the Escape feel more like a car than an SUV. Useful space for cargo and small personal items. Comes with Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Block Heater;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Hitch;Remote Start;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

