2019 Ford Escape

$31,980 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 3 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9537268

9537268 Stock #: V-69477

V-69477 VIN: 1FMCU9GD9KUA83241

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 46,317 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.