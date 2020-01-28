2019 Ford Mustang

A local accident free Ford Mustang GT Coupe. Well equipped with Black Accent Package and Enhanced Security Package. Including Power front sport cloth seats Ford sound system Usb input Bluetooth Bluetooth audio Steering wheel controls Tilt / telescopic steering wheel Paddle shifters Power windows Power door locks Power mirrors Cruise control Keyless touch entry and locking Keyless push button ignition Adjustable steering feel Remote start Back up camera Parking sensors Painted black front grille / roof / rear decklid spoiler LED Headlamps LED Running lights LED Fog lights 19 Ebony black painted aluminum wheels. 5.0L V8 mated to a 10 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 460hp / 420lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.

Viewing by appointment

Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975

Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com

Dealer # 10290

