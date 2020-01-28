Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

GT Coupe

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Coupe

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4554234
  • Stock #: 5609
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF5K5103205
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
A local accident free Ford Mustang GT Coupe. Well equipped with Black Accent Package and Enhanced Security Package. Including Power front sport cloth seats Ford sound system Usb input Bluetooth Bluetooth audio Steering wheel controls Tilt / telescopic steering wheel Paddle shifters Power windows Power door locks Power mirrors Cruise control Keyless touch entry and locking Keyless push button ignition Adjustable steering feel Remote start Back up camera Parking sensors Painted black front grille / roof / rear decklid spoiler LED Headlamps LED Running lights LED Fog lights 19 Ebony black painted aluminum wheels. 5.0L V8 mated to a 10 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 460hp / 420lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.
Viewing by appointment
Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975
Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com
Dealer # 10290
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

