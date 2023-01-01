Menu
2019 Honda Civic

16,165 KM

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

16,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10131648
  • Stock #: 3P89471
  • VIN: 2HGFC4B66KH401367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3P89471
  • Mileage 16,165 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

