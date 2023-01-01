Menu
2019 Honda Civic

20,611 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

EX

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10218126
  • Stock #: 3P04261
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F77KH022675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3P04261
  • Mileage 20,611 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

