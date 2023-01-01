Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Civic

61,878 KM

Details Features

$28,364

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$28,364

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,878KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F95KH106151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAA06151
  • Mileage 61,878 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT 31,065 KM $28,994 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 61,878 KM $28,364 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Outback 2.4L Premier XT Turbo for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Subaru Outback 2.4L Premier XT Turbo 38,466 KM $41,467 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,364

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic