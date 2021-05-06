+ taxes & licensing
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner Aegean Blue Metallic 2019 Honda Civic Sport Touring FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V
Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 542-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
