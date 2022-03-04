$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-256-1359
2019 Honda Civic
Sport NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + HONDA SENSING!
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
- Listing ID: 8546381
- Stock #: 3N50451
- VIN: SHHFK7H41KU300461
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda Civic Sport FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V
Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Finance from 4.69% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
Vehicle Features
