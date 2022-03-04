Menu
2019 Honda Civic

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + HONDA SENSING!

2019 Honda Civic

Sport NO ACCIDENTS + HEATED SEATS + HONDA SENSING!

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8546381
  Stock #: 3N50451
  VIN: SHHFK7H41KU300461

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda Civic Sport FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V



Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy.



Certified. Honda Certified Details:



* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Finance from 4.69% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

