2019 Honda Civic

21,857 KM

Details

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

21,857KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9077047
  • Stock #: 221517A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F93KH102468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,857 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

