2019 Honda CR-V

31,612 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX HEATED SEATS + BACK-UP CAMERA + APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

2019 Honda CR-V

LX HEATED SEATS + BACK-UP CAMERA + APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8110126
  Stock #: RN13031
  VIN: 2HKRW1H31KH002288

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,612 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Platinum White Pearl 2019 Honda CR-V LX FWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp



17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.



Certified. Honda Certified Details:



* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

