+ taxes & licensing
604-256-1359
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-256-1359
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Platinum White Pearl 2019 Honda CR-V LX FWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp
17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1