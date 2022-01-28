Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

47,850 KM

Details

$31,979

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,979

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$31,979

+ taxes & licensing

47,850KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8271432
  • Stock #: OU6308A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H21KH107734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,850 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GT...
 111,000 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 16,179 KM
$27,898 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3
 32,000 KM
$59,750 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory