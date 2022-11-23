$44,372+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
- VIN: 5FNRL6H89KB510735
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # D309H
- Mileage 62,870 KM
2019 Honda Odyssey Touring With 62,870kms, Clean Carfax, 2 Sets of Tires (All Season&Winter). It Features 280 Horsepower i-VTEC Engine Paired With 10-Speed Automatic Transmission With Grade Logic Control, Eco Assist System, Idle-Stop, Variable Cylinder Management, ECO/Snow Mode, 1587kg Towing Capacity, 2 Tone 19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, Electric Brake-Force Distribution, Auto High Beam, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Hill Start Assist, Hondalink, Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information System With Rear Cross Traffic Monitor System, Hone LaneWatch Blind Spot Display, Lane Keeping Assist System, Wi-Fi, Carplay Carplay, Android Auto And Much More!Stock# D0309H$595 Documentation FeeLease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C.We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty.DL# 40579
