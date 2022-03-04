$41,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Infiniti QX50
2019 Infiniti QX50
2.0T Sensory AWD
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
27,799KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8497486
- Stock #: P0346A
- VIN: 3PCAJ5M3XKF109752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 27,799 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9