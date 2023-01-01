Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jaguar I-PACE

46,400 KM

Details Description Features

$66,757

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,757

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Jaguar I-PACE

2019 Jaguar I-PACE

HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jaguar I-PACE

HSE

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

  1. 10038270
  2. 10038270
  3. 10038270
  4. 10038270
  5. 10038270
  6. 10038270
  7. 10038270
  8. 10038270
  9. 10038270
  10. 10038270
  11. 10038270
  12. 10038270
  13. 10038270
  14. 10038270
  15. 10038270
  16. 10038270
  17. 10038270
  18. 10038270
  19. 10038270
  20. 10038270
  21. 10038270
  22. 10038270
Contact Seller

$66,757

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
46,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10038270
  • Stock #: 26UIAB61996
  • VIN: SADHD2S1XK1F61996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAB61996
  • Mileage 46,400 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PUSH START IGNITION & KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO. This stunning 2019 fully Electric Jaguar I-PACE HSE just arrived. Capable of approx 380km range on a full charge. Beautiful beige leather interior, with a modern cabin showcasing its premium design elements. Fully loaded features include navigation, a rear-view camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,heated front seats, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and much more. Don't miss out; book a test drive today! Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 73,115 KM
$30,865 + tax & lic
2009 Smart fortwo Pu...
 92,972 KM
$7,494 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Outback ...
 34,421 KM
$39,050 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory