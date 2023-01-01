Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

68,925 KM

Details Description

$23,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Rear Cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Rear Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9532591
  2. 9532591
  3. 9532591
  4. 9532591
  5. 9532591
  6. 9532591
  7. 9532591
  8. 9532591
  9. 9532591
  10. 9532591
  11. 9532591
  12. 9532591
  13. 9532591
  14. 9532591
  15. 9532591
  16. 9532591
  17. 9532591
  18. 9532591
  19. 9532591
  20. 9532591
  21. 9532591
  22. 9532591
  23. 9532591
  24. 9532591
  25. 9532591
  26. 9532591
  27. 9532591
  28. 9532591
  29. 9532591
  30. 9532591
  31. 9532591
  32. 9532591
  33. 9532591
  34. 9532591
  35. 9532591
  36. 9532591
  37. 9532591
  38. 9532591
Contact Seller

$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

68,925KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9532591
  • Stock #: V-68503
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD8KE067945

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,925 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / FORTE EX TRIM / FWD / 2.0L / 1 KEY / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / USB Port / GREAT FOR A DAILY COMMUTER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2019 Jaguar F-PACE R...
 53,212 KM
$50,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 46,777 KM
$37,590 + tax & lic
2017 Tesla Model X 9...
 127,222 KM
$81,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory