2019 Kia Sorento

117,324 KM

Details Description

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Leather Heated Seats

2019 Kia Sorento

EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Leather Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

  9641761
  2. 9641761
  3. 9641761
  4. 9641761
  5. 9641761
$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

117,324KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9641761
  • Stock #: V-75084
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA55KG606836

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-75084
  • Mileage 117,324 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. FULLY RECONDITIONED / SORENTO EX TRIM / AWD / 3.3L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Panoramic Sunroof / GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
