2019 Kia Sorento

$29,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 3 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9641761

9641761 Stock #: V-75084

V-75084 VIN: 5XYPHDA55KG606836

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-75084

Mileage 117,324 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.