2019 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A local accident free Land Rover Range Rover V8 Supercharged SWB 4WD. Well equipped with Driver Pro Pack, Vision Assist Pack, Shadow Exterior Pack and Smartphone Pack. Including Heated and ventilated 22-way power leather front memory seats, Massage front seats, Heated and ventilated power rear seats, Four zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Heads up display, Navigation, Meridian surround sound system, Dual usb inputs, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot assist, Cross traffic monitoring, Automatic emergency braking, Forward alert, Lane keep assist, Adaptive cruise control, with steering assist, Traffic sign recognition, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Terrain response 2 driving programs, All-terrain progress control, Active rear locking differential, Wood trim, Front center console cooler compartment, Ebony morzine headlining, All weather floor mats, Illuminated door sills, Soft close doors, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, 22 Full size spare, Power tailgate, 360 Surround camera system with 5 view modes, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch receiver, Black contrast roof, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Headlamp washing system, 22 11 Spoke alloy wheels. 5.0L Supercharged V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 518hp / 461lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7