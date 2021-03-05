Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

19,600 KM

Details

$111,980

+ tax & licensing
$111,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

V8 Supercharged SWB 4WD

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

V8 Supercharged SWB 4WD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$111,980

+ taxes & licensing

19,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6633164
  • Stock #: 5968
  • VIN: salgs2re0ka541025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5968
  • Mileage 19,600 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Land Rover Range Rover V8 Supercharged SWB 4WD. Well equipped with Driver Pro Pack, Vision Assist Pack, Shadow Exterior Pack and Smartphone Pack. Including Heated and ventilated 22-way power leather front memory seats, Massage front seats, Heated and ventilated power rear seats, Four zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Heads up display, Navigation, Meridian surround sound system, Dual usb inputs, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot assist, Cross traffic monitoring, Automatic emergency braking, Forward alert, Lane keep assist, Adaptive cruise control, with steering assist, Traffic sign recognition, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Terrain response 2 driving programs, All-terrain progress control, Active rear locking differential, Wood trim, Front center console cooler compartment, Ebony morzine headlining, All weather floor mats, Illuminated door sills, Soft close doors, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, 22 Full size spare, Power tailgate, 360 Surround camera system with 5 view modes, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch receiver, Black contrast roof, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Headlamp washing system, 22 11 Spoke alloy wheels. 5.0L Supercharged V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 518hp / 461lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

