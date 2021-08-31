2019 Land Rover Range Rover

$99,980 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 8 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7923549

7923549 Stock #: 6239

6239 VIN: SALWV2RE8KA838188

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6239

Mileage 53,800 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.