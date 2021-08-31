2019 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local accident free Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic 4WD. Well equipped with Driver Assist Pack and Towing Pack. Including Heated and ventilated 18-way power two-tone leather front memory seats, Heated rear seats, Four zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Heads up display, Navigation, Meridian premium audio system, Satellite radio, Dual usb inputs, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Heated steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure warning, Collision mitigation system, Autonomous emergency braking, Forward alert, Adaptive cruise control with stop & go, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Terrain response off road driving programs, Center console cooler box, Carbon fiber interior trim, All weather floor mats, Soft close doors, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, 360 Degree camera system with multiple view modes, 360 Degree parking sensors, Park assist, Black contrast roof, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Headlamp washing system, Red brake calipers, 22 Gloss black alloy wheels. 5.0L Supercharged V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 518hp / 461lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
