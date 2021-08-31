Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

53,800 KM

$99,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
Sport Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic 4WD

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

53,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7923549
  • Stock #: 6239
  • VIN: SALWV2RE8KA838188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6239
  • Mileage 53,800 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic 4WD. Well equipped with Driver Assist Pack and Towing Pack. Including Heated and ventilated 18-way power two-tone leather front memory seats, Heated rear seats, Four zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Heads up display, Navigation, Meridian premium audio system, Satellite radio, Dual usb inputs, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Heated steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure warning, Collision mitigation system, Autonomous emergency braking, Forward alert, Adaptive cruise control with stop & go, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Terrain response off road driving programs, Center console cooler box, Carbon fiber interior trim, All weather floor mats, Soft close doors, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, 360 Degree camera system with multiple view modes, 360 Degree parking sensors, Park assist, Black contrast roof, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Headlamp washing system, Red brake calipers, 22 Gloss black alloy wheels. 5.0L Supercharged V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 518hp / 461lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

