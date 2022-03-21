$96,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$96,800
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$96,800
+ taxes & licensing
39,836KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8720216
- Stock #: P0428
- VIN: SALWR2RE0KA853854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black
- Interior Colour Pimento/Ebony/Pimento/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P0428
- Mileage 39,836 KM
Vehicle Features
Head up display
Heated windscreen
Soft Door Close
Morzine Headlining - Ebony
Black Pack
Smokers Pack
Activity Key
Drive Pro Pack
CD/DVD Player
22inch 9 Split-Spoke Style 9012- Gloss Black
Third Row Seats (5+2 Seating)
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9