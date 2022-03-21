Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

39,836 KM

$96,800

+ tax & licensing
$96,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$96,800

+ taxes & licensing

39,836KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8720216
  • Stock #: P0428
  • VIN: SALWR2RE0KA853854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black
  • Interior Colour Pimento/Ebony/Pimento/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0428
  • Mileage 39,836 KM

Vehicle Features

Head up display
Heated windscreen
Soft Door Close
Morzine Headlining - Ebony
Black Pack
Smokers Pack
Activity Key
Drive Pro Pack
CD/DVD Player
22inch 9 Split-Spoke Style 9012- Gloss Black
Third Row Seats (5+2 Seating)
2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

