$43,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Lexus ES 350
2019 Lexus ES 350
8A
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
67,970KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8490958
- Stock #: P0381
- VIN: JTHBZ1B13K2003989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caviar
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 67,970 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9