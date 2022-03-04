Menu
2019 Lexus ES 350

67,970 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

8A

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

67,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8490958
  • Stock #: P0381
  • VIN: JTHBZ1B13K2003989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,970 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

