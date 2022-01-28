$31,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Mazda CX-3
2019 Mazda CX-3
GT AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
16,720KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8253034
- Stock #: FO0940A
- VIN: JM1DKFD73K1400301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,720 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9