Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-3

25,328 KM

Details Features

$26,473

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,473

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD at (2)

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD at (2)

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Contact Seller

$26,473

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
25,328KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9635011
  • Stock #: 26UTNA37135
  • VIN: JM1DKFC70K0437135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette w/ Cloth Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA37135
  • Mileage 25,328 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Mazda CX-3 GS A...
 25,328 KM
$26,473 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota 4Runner
39,115 KM
$54,518 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Prius Pr...
 30,203 KM
$39,894 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Quick Links
Directions Inventory