Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,350

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX - We Make Buying Cars EASY!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX - We Make Buying Cars EASY!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

  1. 5194649
  2. 5194649
  3. 5194649
  4. 5194649
  5. 5194649
  6. 5194649
  7. 5194649
  8. 5194649
  9. 5194649
  10. 5194649
  11. 5194649
  12. 5194649
  13. 5194649
  14. 5194649
  15. 5194649
  16. 5194649
  17. 5194649
  18. 5194649
  19. 5194649
  20. 5194649
  21. 5194649
  22. 5194649
  23. 5194649
  24. 5194649
  25. 5194649
  26. 5194649
  27. 5194649
  28. 5194649
Contact Seller

$25,350

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,862KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5194649
  • Stock #: MP2802
  • VIN: JM3KFBBLXK0608967
Exterior Colour
Snowflake White Pearl
Interior Colour
BLACK, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Come visit Western Canada's #1 Mazda Certified Pre-owned dealership!

Take advantage of the Mazda CPO Program!

..

-Secure: 160-point detailed inspection Value: $880

-Protected: 7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty. Value: $1,400

-Safe: 24 hour Emergency Roadside Assistance Value: $572

-Economical: Special Finance Rates Value: $1,121

-Confident: CarProof Vehicle History Report Value: $70

-Saves Money: Zero Deductible.Value: $100

-Hassle Free! 30 day/3,000 km Exchange Privilege. Value: Peace Of Mind

..

TOTAL SAVED VALUE: $ $4,143

..

Interested in the 2019 Mazda CX5 GX at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver, #1 Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Dealer in Western Canada, offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this CX5.

..

To see the pre-owned 2019 Mazda CX5 GX, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Destination Mazda

2016 Mazda CX-3 GT -...
 88,541 KM
$17,840 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 Technik...
 57,701 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory