2019 Mazda CX-5

24,250 KM

Details

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

GS FWD at

GS FWD at

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

+ taxes & licensing

24,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8243955
  • Stock #: IM2931B
  • VIN: JM3KFACM3K1506616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,250 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

