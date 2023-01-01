2019 Mazda CX-5

$35,380 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 0 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9538549

9538549 Stock #: V-74122

V-74122 VIN: JM3KFBCM4K0533674

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74122

Mileage 59,054 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.