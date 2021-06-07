Menu
2019 Mazda CX-9

25,797 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2019 Mazda CX-9

2019 Mazda CX-9

GS-L - Great rates from 0.99%! best price first!

2019 Mazda CX-9

GS-L - Great rates from 0.99%! best price first!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,797KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7234067
  Stock #: M53660A
  VIN: JM3TCBCY0K0317191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 46G
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 25,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Come visit Western Canada's #1 Mazda Certified Pre-owned dealership!

Take advantage of the Mazda CPO Program! with a documentation fee of $598!

..

-Secure: 160-point detailed inspection Value: $880

-Protected: 7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty. Value: $1,400

-Safe: 24 hour Emergency Roadside Assistance Value: $572

-Economical: Special Finance Rates Value: $1,121

-Confident: CarProof Vehicle History Report Value: $70

-Saves Money: Zero Deductible.Value: $100

-Hassle Free! 30 day/3,000 km Exchange Privilege. Value: Peace Of Mind

..

TOTAL SAVED VALUE: $ $4,143

..

Interested in the 2019 Mazda CX-9 GSL at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver, #1 Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Dealer in Western Canada, offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this CX9.

..

To see the pre-owned 2019 Mazda CX9 GSL, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

