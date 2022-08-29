$34,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
BCS Auto Sales
604-261-3343
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport
Location
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9
604-261-3343
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
18,262KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9077116
- Stock #: 222056
- VIN: JM1BPBMM6K1142542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 222056
- Mileage 18,262 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition
USB
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From BCS Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9