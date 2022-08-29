Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

18,262 KM

Details Features

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

18,262KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9077116
  Stock #: 222056
  VIN: JM1BPBMM6K1142542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 222056
  • Mileage 18,262 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Touch Screen
Keyless Ignition
USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

