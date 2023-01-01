Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

53,427 KM

Details Description

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9532597
  2. 9532597
  3. 9532597
  4. 9532597
  5. 9532597
  6. 9532597
  7. 9532597
  8. 9532597
  9. 9532597
  10. 9532597
  11. 9532597
  12. 9532597
  13. 9532597
  14. 9532597
  15. 9532597
  16. 9532597
  17. 9532597
  18. 9532597
  19. 9532597
  20. 9532597
  21. 9532597
  22. 9532597
  23. 9532597
  24. 9532597
  25. 9532597
  26. 9532597
  27. 9532597
  28. 9532597
  29. 9532597
  30. 9532597
  31. 9532597
  32. 9532597
  33. 9532597
  34. 9532597
  35. 9532597
Contact Seller

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

53,427KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9532597
  • Stock #: V-69219
  • VIN: JM1BPALM0K1139471

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,427 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / ONE OWNER / MAZDA 3 SPORT GS TRIM / 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION / FWD / 2.5L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Adaptive Cruise Control / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / USB Port / GREAT FOR A FIRST TIME VEHICLE OWNER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Rain Sensing Wipers;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2015 Audi S4 Technik...
 149,379 KM
$26,590 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 165,887 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover LR4 ...
 137,638 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory