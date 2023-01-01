$22,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,898
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GX at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$22,898
+ taxes & licensing
60,213KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9570217
- Stock #: 26UBNA00735
- VIN: 3MZBPAB76KM100735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UBNA00735
- Mileage 60,213 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9