2019 Mazda MAZDA3

60,213 KM

$22,898

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

60,213KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9570217
  • Stock #: 26UBNA00735
  • VIN: 3MZBPAB76KM100735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA00735
  • Mileage 60,213 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

