2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

11,327 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

11,327KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8651347
  Stock #: M19028122
  VIN: WDD3G4FB0KW028122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mojave Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black ARTICO/DINAMICA
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,327 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mercedes-Benz A 220 Mojave Silver Metallic 10.25" Central Media Display, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Augmented Reality, Auto Dimming Rearview & Driver's Side Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist, Connectivity Package, Electric Passenger Seat w/Memory, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Google Android Auto, KEYLESS GO®, MB Navigation, MBUX Extended Functions, Navigation Package, Navigation Services, Night Package, Night Package Code, Premium Package, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Smartphone Integration, Sport Brake System, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Traffic Sign Assist, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Bi-Colour, Wireless Charging. 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * 2018 -2021 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG, SL, SLC, SLK and G-Class) Finance Rate 1.29% APR 24 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 5.79% APR 24 Months * The Time is Right for "the best or nothing". Finance rates from 1.99% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

