$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A 220
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8651347
- Stock #: M19028122
- VIN: WDD3G4FB0KW028122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mojave Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black ARTICO/DINAMICA
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,327 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mercedes-Benz A 220 Mojave Silver Metallic 10.25" Central Media Display, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Augmented Reality, Auto Dimming Rearview & Driver's Side Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist, Connectivity Package, Electric Passenger Seat w/Memory, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Google Android Auto, KEYLESS GO®, MB Navigation, MBUX Extended Functions, Navigation Package, Navigation Services, Night Package, Night Package Code, Premium Package, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Smartphone Integration, Sport Brake System, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Traffic Sign Assist, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Bi-Colour, Wireless Charging. 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * 2018 -2021 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG, SL, SLC, SLK and G-Class) Finance Rate 1.29% APR 24 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 5.79% APR 24 Months * The Time is Right for "the best or nothing". Finance rates from 1.99% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.