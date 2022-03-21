Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

26,599 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 43

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 43

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8813420
  Stock #: B12620
  VIN: 55SWF6EBXKU321262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,599 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

