2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

7,050 KM

Details

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

7,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7468983
  • Stock #: B153M
  • VIN: WDDWJ8EB8KF929309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B153M
  • Mileage 7,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe 4 Matic With 7,050 KMS ONLY! Local B.C Car No Accident! It Comes With Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, Performance Wheels, Painted Clippers in Pink, Burmester Surround Sound System, 360 Camera, Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Navigation, AMG Package And Much More! Stock# B156MLease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

