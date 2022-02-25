$47,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
$47,995
- Listing ID: 8330775
- Stock #: M18308414
- VIN: 55SWF8EB3KU308414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,805 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Black Metallic 4MATIC®, 10.25" Central Media Display, 18" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Diamond Grille, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Google Android Auto, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Smartphone Integration, Sport Brake System, Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Touchpad, Wireless Phone Charging in Front. 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description here CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
