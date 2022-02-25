Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

29,805 KM

C 300

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

29,805KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8330775
  • Stock #: M18308414
  • VIN: 55SWF8EB3KU308414

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,805 KM

2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Black Metallic 4MATIC®, 10.25" Central Media Display, 18" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Diamond Grille, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Google Android Auto, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Smartphone Integration, Sport Brake System, Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Touchpad, Wireless Phone Charging in Front. 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description here CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

