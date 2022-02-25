$59,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8330781
- Stock #: M19309445
- VIN: 55SWF6EB2KU309445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Contrast Stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # M19309445
- Mileage 35,377 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG® Polar White 4MATIC®, 10.25" Central Media Display, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, AMG Driver's Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Track Pace, AMG® Performance Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Burmester Surround Sound System, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Front & Rear High Gloss Black Apron Trim, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Navigation Services, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Technology Package, Touchpad, Traffic Sign Assist, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke, Wheels: 19" AMG Titanium Grey 5-Twin-Spoke. 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 2018 -2021 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG, SL, SLC, SLK and G-Class) Finance Rate 1.29% APR 24 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 5.79% APR 24 Months * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Certified winter ready. Enjoy finance rates from 1.29% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, only for a limited time. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 166-point inspection * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.