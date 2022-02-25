Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

35,377 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,377KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8330781
  Stock #: M19309445
  VIN: 55SWF6EB2KU309445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Contrast Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M19309445
  • Mileage 35,377 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG® Polar White 4MATIC®, 10.25" Central Media Display, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, AMG Driver's Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Track Pace, AMG® Performance Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Burmester Surround Sound System, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Front & Rear High Gloss Black Apron Trim, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Navigation Services, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Technology Package, Touchpad, Traffic Sign Assist, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke, Wheels: 19" AMG Titanium Grey 5-Twin-Spoke. 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 2018 -2021 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG, SL, SLC, SLK and G-Class) Finance Rate 1.29% APR 24 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 5.79% APR 24 Months * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Certified winter ready. Enjoy finance rates from 1.29% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, only for a limited time. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 166-point inspection * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

